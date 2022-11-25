NATO | Stoltenberg: It is time to welcome Finland and Sweden to NATO

NATO foreign ministers will meet next week in Bucharest, Romania. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented on the membership of Finland and Sweden on Friday, stating that it is time to finalize the accession process. However, no big news in this regard is expected from Bucharest.

NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg says he still expects more support for Ukraine from allies when NATO foreign ministers meet next week on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest, Romania.

“NATO will support Ukraine as long as it is needed. We will not back down,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference ahead of the meeting on Friday.

The ministerial meeting is scheduled to discuss, among other things, Russia’s war of aggression and the situation in Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleban is scheduled to attend the working dinner organized in connection with the meeting.

Stoltenberg said he expects NATO countries to invest in non-lethal aid to Ukraine.

NATO has already assisted Ukraine in the past with, among other things, fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment and so-called drone jammers that interfere with the operation of drones. Stoltenberg said he would ask allies for more such help.

On Friday at the held advance information conference, Stoltenberg also commented on Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

“It is time to finalize the accession process and welcome them to our federation as full members,” he said.

The membership issue is not on the official agenda of the meeting, but there have been discussions about it behind the scenes.

Stoltenberg commented when asked about the remaining ratifications. 28 countries have already blessed Finland and Sweden’s membership. Hungary and Turkey remain.

Hungary was recently informed that its ratification will drag on until next year. There is no information about Turkey’s schedule. It is not expected that there will be any major changes in the matter in Bucharest.

Stoltenberg welcomed the news that Hungary’s ratification is happening soon.

“I am confident that all allies will ratify. I’m not speculating when exactly that will happen,” he said.

He referred to his recent visit to Turkey and said that Finland and Sweden operate in accordance with the memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

Stoltenberg emphasized that Finland and Sweden are in a very different situation than when they applied for membership.

NATO has increased its presence in the region and many allies have made promises of their support to the countries. So if there was some kind of attack on the countries, support would come already now.

“It is impossible to think that NATO would not react,” Stoltenberg said.

Finland foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) attends the meeting. For Haavisto, this is the first meeting of foreign ministers in the position of an observer member.

In this position, the doors to Finland are open to all parts of the meeting, i.e. more widely than before. However, Finland does not participate in the decision-making process.

In addition to the situation in Ukraine, NATO foreign ministers are scheduled to discuss the implementation of the new NATO strategy decided at the Madrid summit. In this context, a discussion is expected on, among other things, NATO’s relationship with China.

NATO partner countries Bosnia-Herzegovina, Moldova and Georgia have been invited to a working session to discuss the support they need as a result of Russia’s war of aggression.