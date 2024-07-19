Stoltenberg Appoints Spanish Envoy to the South; Rome Protests

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has appointed Spaniard Javier Colomina as his special representative for relations with the countries on the southern shore of the Mediterranean. A choice that has sparked protests from the Italian government because not only had it repeatedly asked for that role to be entrusted to an Italian but above all because the decision comes a couple of months before the expiry of the mandate of the former Norwegian Prime Minister, who from October 1st will be replaced by the former Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte.

The Italian government has reportedly sent a letter to the Secretary General of NATO expressing surprise and disappointment. It also criticizes the fact that – according to Italian government sources – “a low-level official was chosen, unprepared to dialogue with the highest authorities of the governments of a region that has become crucial for all the countries of Mediterranean Europe”.

Rome, in any case, aims to reopen the game once Rutte arrives at the helm of the Alliance, which has an excellent relationship with the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. As Prime Minister, Rutte was allied with his Italian counterpart to sign the memorandum of understanding between the EU and Tunisia. Colomina is considered Stoltenberg’s personal representative and therefore Rutte will want to choose his own.

Sources point out that Colomina’s is not the only last minute appointment signed by Stoltenberg. In recent weeks there has been a series of assignments of tasks and promotions without competitions and in some cases even against the negative opinion of the examining commission. The Italian protest is therefore for a question of substance but also of form.