Home policy

From: Mark Stoffers

Press Split

Ukraine is receiving new arms deliveries from various NATO countries. Important missiles for the F-16 are also said to be part of the package. © dpa/Szilard Koszticsak

Kiev is once again receiving support for its F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war. In addition to the delivery of new missiles, there is further help for air defense.

Kiev – Support for the F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war remains the focus of arms aid. While speculation about new missiles from the USA for the F-16 fighter jets, which even Putin’s troops are using on the Crimea In order to ensure that the efforts to counter the threats that could be targeted by the United States Air Force continue, the Netherlands, as part of the fighter jet coalition, are once again flexing their muscles.

The founding member of NATO has agreed to deliver another weapons package worth over 70 million euros to Kiev.

New missiles for the F-16 fighter jets: Netherlands also supplies air-to-air missiles with new weapons package

The package focuses on new weapons for F-16 fighter jets. Among other things, the support will also include air-to-air missiles to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense in the fight against Putin’s air superiority. Thus, despite the widely reported first crash of an F-16 during Russia’s war of aggression, the Dutch aid appears to continue unabated.

The news of the aid for the F-16 fighter jets was also announced on Friday (6 September) by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on X, formerly Twitterconfirmed. The post states: “Strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities is our top priority and we greatly appreciate the support of the Netherlands.” It also said: “The power of unity brings victory closer!”

Help for the F-16 fighter jets: Ukraine’s arms package includes more than just support for the fighter jets

In addition to the new missiles for the F-16 fighter jets in the fight against Vladimir Putin, the current package from the Netherlands should also include military equipment for Kiev’s soldiers in the Ukraine war. In addition, there are further sanctions against Moscow to weaken Putin’s war financing for Russia’s war of aggression.

In addition, the NATO state has apparently committed itself to helping with the reconstruction of Ukraine and providing humanitarian aid. This involves supporting organizations in providing relief supplies and ensuring the availability of drinking water and medicines.

In addition to aid for F-16 fighter jets in the war in Ukraine: Other NATO countries pledge large weapons package

After the good news for Ukraine about support from the Netherlands for the F-16 fighter jets, Kiev can also count on further help from two other NATO countries outside of the USA. While Great Britain apparently wants to send a comprehensive missile package to strengthen air defense in the Ukraine war, Spain has announced the immediate delivery of air defense systems.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles stated during the Ukraine meeting in Ramstein that she would order the immediate deployment of an entire battery of the MIM-23 Hawk missile defense system with six launchers.

Robles confirmed that the equipment, which had been positioned in Poland and was being repaired and upgraded there, would be sent to Kyiv without delay. This latest delivery brings the total number of Hawk launchers provided by Spain to 12. Robles said it was a “complete battery” that included all the equipment needed for operations.

Support for the F-16 fighter jets: Britain sends missile aid against Putin’s air strikes

Aside from the support for the F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war, British Defense Minister John Healy also confirmed a delivery of weapons from the United Kingdom at the Ukraine meeting in Ramstein. In addition to artillery ammunition, the missile package also includes 650 lightweight multirole missiles (LMM) for the Ukrainian air defense in the fight against Putin’s air attacks.

This support from key NATO countries comes at a time when the humanitarian burden of Russia’s aggression in the war in Ukraine continues to grow. A recent missile attack on a Ukrainian military facility in the city of Poltava and a nearby hospital killed 55 people and wounded 328, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. This led to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy facing sharp criticism from within his own ranks.

After help for the F-16 fighter jets: Russia threatens NATO states for support in the Kursk offensive

Meanwhile, regardless of the new missiles for the F-16, the surprising Advance into the Russian region of Kursk This action was condemned by Moscow, which also criticized the support of the invasion by the West and NATO states.

Maria Zakharova, head of the press department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, warned of a painful reaction. “We would like to warn such irresponsible politicians in the EU, NATO and overseas that in the event of such aggressive steps by the Kiev regime, the Russian response will follow immediately … and will be extremely painful,” said the confidante of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.