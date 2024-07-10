Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants to release Storm Shadows for Russian targets. The debate about legitimate targets will also be important at the NATO summit.

Washington, DC – Barely in office, the new Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, must already prove himself at the NATO summit. He wants to continue the line of his predecessor Reishi Sunak in Ukraine War who, however, never explicitly approved the use of Storm Shadows in Russia. At the time, Sunak simply said that the use was left to Kiev. According to his own statements, Starmer now wants to explicitly authorize the use of Storm Shadows – without any prerequisites for targets.

Attacks on targets in Russia: Britain authorizes use of Storm Shadows

He demanded Bloomberg only a use “for defensive purposes” in which international humanitarian law would be observed. The fear of escalation had previously prevented other countries such as the USA or Germany from releasing such weapons. According to the British NATO official Jamie Shea in an interview with Bloomberg Starmer’s statement “gave President Zelensky a boost”.

The regulations on attacks in Russia will probably also be a topic at this year’s NATO summit.

Cruise missiles like the Storm Shadow for Russian targets? What does the decision mean

The Storm Shadows are precision-guided cruise missiles, like the Taurus missiles from Germany and the ATACMS from the USA. Cruise missiles can cover greater distances thanks to their own propulsion and two wings and can be programmed for specific targets. For Ukraine, this has the strategic advantage of not having to enter Russian airspace in the event of attacks in Russia.

The new Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he wants to continue Rishi Sunak’s line. © ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP

However, the range of cruise missiles from different defense companies varies greatly. With a range of around 250 kilometers, the Storm Shadows, also known as SCALP in France, are roughly in the middle range between the ATACMS missiles with a range of around 170 kilometers and the Taurus missiles with a range of over 500 kilometers. In Germany in particular, no agreement has yet been reached due to the long range of the Taurus missiles.

Debate will run through NATO summit – NATO Secretary General on Ukraine’s side

The head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, told the press ahead of the NATO summit Politico announced that they wanted to increase pressure on the United States regarding the current restrictions on targets in Russia. The spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby, stated that they wanted to maintain the restrictions on Russian targets – even after the attack on a Ukrainian children’s hospital, which according to U.N. was “very likely” carried out by a Russian cruise missile.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great Horror and Small Moments of Happiness View photo gallery

Loud Reuters NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference near Stockholm that Ukraine had the right to self-defense. “The right to self-defense also includes the right to hit legitimate military targets on the territory of the attacking party, the aggressor, in this case Russia,” said Stoltenberg. Shea mentioned an agreement to allow military targets in Russia as a possible compromise. This would remove distance requirements, but civilian targets would not be permitted. (lismah)