The Netherlands reaffirms its decision that Ukraine can use weapons such as the F-16 in Russia. What would really be relevant for Kyiv, however, would be a green light from the USA.

Amsterdam – Kiev has been waiting a long time for the delivery of the promised F-16 fighter jets. At the beginning of August, the time finally came: the first ten fighter jets arrived in Ukraine. The Netherlands stressed again on Monday (September 9) that Ukraine had permission from Amsterdam to use F-16 fighter jets on Russian territory. From a military point of view, however, this would be a “serious mistake,” according to an expert.

F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine war: Netherlands grants permission for deployment in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj has long demanded that Western weapons be allowed to be used in Russia’s hinterland – the F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war may also be included. The Netherlands recently promised new missiles for these F-16 fighter jets. The USA has so far reacted cautiously, although speculation continues about a delivery of devastating missiles for the F-16 fighter jets. The green light, however, came from the Netherlands. “Kiev is allowed to use our weapons against military targets in Russia,” Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans stressed on Monday to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ)There had already been corresponding signals from Amsterdam. “The right to self-defense does not end 100 kilometers from the border,” Brekelsmann continued.

The minister said that the Netherlands had “not imposed any operational distance restrictions on Ukraine.” If the country is attacked from border areas or from Russian airfields, for example, it can target military targets or intercept enemy missiles over Russian territory. Brekelsmans concluded in a conversation with FAZ explicitly included the use of the promised F-16 fighter jets in this permission. The Dutch government trusts that Kiev will also use the F-16 jets in accordance with international law. So far, Ukraine has complied with all of the West’s requirements. Even if the use of the

F-16 fighter jets and Western weapons in Ukraine war: Netherlands calls for restrictions to be lifted

The Netherlands is also encouraging its western partners to lift the restrictions on the use of western weapons in the war in Ukraine. The Dutch defence minister referred, among other things, to the glide bombs that are fired by Russian aircraft far behind the front, and against which Kiev’s troops have so far found no real way to deal. “Ukraine can only defend against these by attacking military targets on Russian territory,” Brekelsmans continued. Ukraine is pursuing the indirect approach and is trying, among other things, to destroy the aircraft responsible for dropping the glide bombs.

Berkelsmann suggested to the Western partners that “if they do not want to completely lift the restrictions, they should at least make exceptions for Russian military airfields or combat aircraft,” he said. Some states would therefore understand these arguments. “That is why many will take the same position. On the other hand, however, there are also concerns and risks. Some partners come to a different conclusion,” the Defense Minister said in an interview with FAZThe minister did not name any specific countries.

Military expert criticizes rule chaos – and considers deployment of F-16 fighter jets over Russia to be a “serious mistake”

Military experts criticize the fact that the current regulations of the various countries are confusing and sometimes contradictory. But there is also good news, although this does not include the F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war: “It is now clear […]that there are no longer any restrictions on the use of anti-aircraft missiles. Patriot missiles with a range of around 160 kilometers [Reichweite] can certainly be used across borders,” explains former NATO General Erhard Bühler in his podcast “What to do, General?” last Tuesday.

There are also no restrictions on tactical weapon systems, such as battle tanks or artillery with a range of up to 80 kilometers – with the exception of the USA. Washington expressly limits the use of these weapons to the Belgorod region. Berlin has also lifted the restrictions in this regard. However, the military expert believes that the significance of this permission from Germany and the Netherlands is only of limited relevance for Ukraine: “Germany has not supplied any long-range weapons. In this respect, Germany is not affected at all – with the exception of the Patriot.”

Cross-border operational area of ​​the F-16 fighter jets: What the permission really means for Ukraine

Regarding the Netherlands’ permission for the F-16 fighter jets in the war in Ukraine and beyond, former NATO General Bühler commented: “Ukraine would be making a serious mistake if it were to use the F-16 across borders. The planes, at least – but the weapons.” Overall, only the USA, Great Britain and France are affected by the discussion about restrictions. However, we no longer hear much about the British Strom Shadow or its French counterpart Scalp in the Ukraine war. Supplies are probably running low, Bühler suspects.

When it comes to approving the use of weapons in Russia, Kiev is therefore primarily looking to the USA. Washington has recently shown caution. Shortly after the delivery of the first F-16 fighter jets, one of the planes crashed in Ukraine. According to reports, Washington then put an important F-16 plan on hold due to security concerns.