From: Marcus Gable

A NATO plane appears on the Moldova-Ukraine border and circles. That leaves room for speculation. And could startle Russia.



A NATO plane appears on the Moldova-Ukraine border and circles. That leaves room for speculation. And could startle Russia.

Chisinau – Vladimir Putin and his followers will pay closer attention to Moldova this day. On the one hand because of the summit meeting of the new European Political Community (EPG), at which the heads of state and government will also discuss how to deal with Russia in the face of the Ukraine war. On the other hand, they will also have registered what is happening in the airspace over the small neighboring country of Ukraine.

On Thursday afternoon, a British Royal Air Force RC-135 jet was flying there, like the Kyiv Post and the military website The WarZone report with reference to data from the online service Flightradar24. The machine from the US aircraft manufacturer Boeing has far-reaching espionage tools.

Thanks to its radar system and sensors, it can pinpoint targets in the air and on the ground over hundreds of kilometers. It is also capable of accessing foreign communications, deciphering codes and intercepting digital data. The suspicion is that the reconnaissance plane was on a NATO mission.

NATO spy plane en route over Moldova: support for Ukrainian armed forces?

How The WarZone lists, the plane took off from the British air base in Waddington. He then came to Slovakia via the English Channel, the Netherlands, Germany and Poland, from where he continued via Hungary and Romania to the Republic of Moldova. Their capital, Chisinau, was roughly in the center of the route along the border, which was then flown again and again.

Although are noisy Kyiv Post Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, NATO reconnaissance aircraft have been on the move every day, but only over Romania and the eastern border of Poland – i.e. in the airspace of members of the transatlantic alliance. The airmen help the Ukrainian armed forces locate enemy military vehicles, aircraft and air defense systems.

It is now speculated that Thursday’s mission could also apply to the invader-held areas of Cherson and Zaporizhia. Because it is expected that Kiev wants to recapture these regions in the course of the counter-offensive.

Moldova and the Ukraine War: Russian soldiers stationed in Transnistria as “peacekeepers”.

Officially, the Royal Air Force was responsible for the safety precautions. After all, Moldova has feared for months that it would be drawn into the war that Putin had ordered. Especially since in the region of Transnistria in the far east, which broke away from the rest of the country with Russian support in the 1990s, a low four-digit number of armed forces from Moscow are officially stationed as “peacekeepers” and local paramilitary groups also support Putin.

Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe and has already felt the effects of the Ukraine war. So, at the end of last year, a rocket landed on the territory. As early as October, parts of a Russian missile knocked out by the Ukrainian air defense system are said to have fallen over the country.

Air reconnaissance by NATO: Apparently a second RC-135 and AWACS en route over Romania



Air reconnaissance by NATO: Apparently a second RC-135 and AWACS en route over Romania

Moldova has also been an EU accession candidate since last year. Chisinau submitted the application shortly after the beginning of the war. Support is already coming from the partners. Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, for example, tweeted photos of transport planes and wrote that the country was sending a “huge shipment” of weapons, ammunition and equipment to the Moldovan police. These would be launched by two Polish Air Force C-130 Hercules and four C-295 transport aircraft.

However, it is also interesting with regard to NATO’s aerial reconnaissance that on Thursday another RC-135 – this time from the US Air Force – was on its way over Romania and is said to have taken a parallel route to the British plane. In addition, an AWACS of the US Air Force, also used for aerial reconnaissance, circled over the Romanian Danube Delta region. Reference is also made to a Slovakian Gripen fighter jet that was in the skies in the east of that country at the time, and an unidentified military aviator that was circling along the Romanian-Moldovan border.

In June, NATO planes will also spread into German airspace with the announcement. As part of the “Air Defender 23” mission. This is the largest exercise in the history of the Alliance. This will also affect travel from June 12th to 23rd. (mg)