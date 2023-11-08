NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: the alliance is discussing the rights of national minorities with Ukraine

NATO takes Budapest’s concerns about respect for the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine very seriously. This was stated by Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, writes RIA News.

According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance is discussing these issues with Kiev. “We take Hungary’s concerns about the minority very seriously, this has been discussed more than once,” he said.

According to the Secretary General, the NATO Council raises issues important for the allies, such as reforms in Ukraine and the rights of national minorities. “I am confident that concerns can be resolved through dialogue between Ukraine and its allies,” he emphasized.

Earlier it became known that Hungary would not support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union (EU) until Kyiv restores the rights of Hungarians living in Transcarpathia. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó clarified that due to the conflict in Ukraine, Budapest was ready to postpone the issue of restoring the rights of Transcarpathian Hungarians to the level before 2015. However, due to the adoption of a number of laws in 2022 concerning the linguistic rights of minorities in Ukraine, the Hungarian side reconsidered its position.