NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: US Congress will approve a new aid package for Kyiv

The US Congress, despite disagreements, will be able to approve a new aid package to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence. About it reported CNN TV channel.

He noted that there are still disagreements on this issue. “But I am confident that the US Congress will agree on a package of assistance to Ukraine,” he said. Stoltenberg believes that this needs to be done as soon as possible. Also, in his opinion, despite all the difficulties, European allies continue to send weapons to Kyiv.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden predicted retribution for Republicans in Congress if they refuse to support aid to Ukraine.

On January 12, White House spokesman John Kirby said that the United States had stopped supplies of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, since Washington had no budget funds left for this program. The official emphasized that the further fate of assistance to Kyiv depends on the decision of Congress.