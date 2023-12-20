Stoltenberg: NATO hopes the US will approve a new aid package for Kyiv this year

NATO hopes that the United States will be able to approve a new aid package for Ukraine before the end of 2023, about this stated Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg on CNN.

He expressed hope that the issue of assistance to Kyiv will be resolved this year. “Of course, it would be much better if the US Congress could make a decision on a new aid package for Ukraine before Christmas,” the politician said.

Earlier, the Financial Times (FT) reported that due to internal disagreements between Republicans and Democrats on migration issues, the US Congress was unable to discuss problems with providing an emergency financial assistance package to Ukraine before the Christmas holidays.

Negotiators from both parties decided to postpone the hearings until January 2024, the sources said.