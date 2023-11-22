NATO | Sources: Turkey will not ratify Sweden’s NATO membership by the expected meeting next week

22.11. 23:59

Turkey will not ratify Sweden’s membership in NATO in time so that Sweden could be inaugurated as a member at next week’s meeting of the foreign ministers of the military alliance, two sources familiar with the matter tell the news agency Reuters.

Last week, the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee postponed the vote on Sweden’s NATO membership in order to get more time to consider the issue.

According to Reuters’ sources, the committee will continue discussing the matter next Tuesday or Wednesday, when NATO’s foreign ministers meet in Brussels. Many of the NATO member countries hoped that Sweden’s accession would finally be celebrated there as an extension of the group.

Turkey has repeatedly delayed the acceptance of Sweden’s membership. Among other things, it considers Sweden to be protecting the Kurds, whom it considers terrorists.

Turkey’s autocratic president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent the proposal on the approval of Sweden’s membership to the parliament three weeks ago at the latest.

Ratification first requires approval from the foreign affairs committee and then from the parliament, which will put the matter to a vote a few days or weeks later. After this, Erdoğan still has to sign the decision into law. Finally, the instruments of ratification must be deposited with the US State Department.

Turkey was the last NATO member country to ratify the membership of Finland, which applied for membership at the same time as Sweden. It happened at the end of March, and Finland officially became a NATO member in April.

Even Hungary has not yet ratified Sweden’s NATO membership, but Turkey has been considered a more difficult obstacle. In Hungary, Sweden’s membership is no longer subject to a parliamentary vote.

