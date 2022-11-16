Today, Wednesday, the Belgian Minister of Defense confirmed that the Ukrainian missile interception system was behind the fall of the missile in Poland.

Earlier, the Associated Press quoted 3 US officials as saying that the missile that fell on the Polish town of Pshevodov was not fired by Russian forces, but by Ukrainian forces to intercept a Russian missile, but it fell inside Polish territory.

After a missile fell inside Polish territory, as a result of the Russian bombing round on Ukraine, international reactions followed, especially at the beginning with accusations leveled at Moscow that it was behind the attack, which was denied by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russia considered the accusation that it was the source of the missile, which killed two people in Poland, as a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.

And former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said that the alleged missile attack on Polish territory shows that the West is approaching another world war.

Statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense

In Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement indicating that it had launched a large-scale attack on military targets and energy facilities in Ukraine, and stressed that the closest strike was about 35 km from the borders of Poland.

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Tuesday on military targets and energy facilities in Ukraine.

Precision raids were carried out only on the territory of Ukraine and 35 kilometers from the border with Poland.

Photos related to the wreckage of the missile show that the “Poland missile” belongs to the Ukrainian S-300 system.

International feedback

A NATO source: Biden told the G7 and NATO that Poland’s missile came from Ukrainian air defense.

US President Joe Biden stated that preliminary information refutes the hypothesis that the missile that fell in Poland had been launched from Russia.

The Polish president said that “there is no evidence of the identity of the missile launcher,” but said that “the missile is most likely Russian-made.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rules out that Russia has anything to do with the fall of missiles in Poland, and confirms the validity of the Russian position, which denied the validity of the allegations promoted by the Polish media.

German Chancellor Olaf Schultz expresses his solidarity with the Polish President and confirms his country’s support for Poland, and warns against any “hasty conclusions” about the missile in Poland.

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, expresses his solidarity with Poland and offered the Polish Prime Minister help to investigate what happened, noting that his country is awaiting “the results of the investigation into Poland’s missile.”

France calls for a “maximum degree of caution” regarding the source of the missile that fell in Poland, stressing that “several countries” in the region possess the same type of weapon, warning of a “great risk of escalation.”