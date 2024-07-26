Reuters: NATO sees more than 10 signs Russia is preparing to attack

NATO planners have seen more than a dozen signs that could indicate the stages of preparation for a supposed “full-scale Russian attack” on the North Atlantic Alliance, a source said Reuters.

Experts have clearly identified more than a dozen warning signs of what could be a prelude to a full-scale Russian invasion. Reuters

The interlocutor did not specify what was meant by these signs. At the same time, he called on European countries to “be prepared to contain” and move troops to the potential front line in response to the alleged movement of Russian forces, as well as to immediately engage in combat in the event that potential tensions escalate into open conflict.

Related materials:

NATO develops secret defense plans

NATO is reportedly developing secret plans to address urgent problems in the alliance’s defense.

According to 12 military and civilian representatives of the alliance, the work is being done in six areas: shortages of air defense systems and long-range missiles, troop levels, ammunition, logistics difficulties and the lack of secure digital communications on the battlefield.

Related materials:

NATO continues to consider Russia a threat

Following the NATO summit held on July 9-11, the alliance members paid special attention to Russia, as they still see it as a threat.

At the same time, the alliance stated that it has no desire for confrontation with Moscow, but intends to contain and counteract Moscow’s allegedly “aggressive actions.”

We remain prepared to maintain communication channels with Moscow to minimize risks and avoid escalation. NATO

In addition, the bloc called on the world community not to provide any support to Russia. The final statement says that the alliance condemns every state that supports Moscow. NATO countries also agreed to develop recommendations on strategic approaches to relations with Russia by the next summit of the alliance, which will be held in The Hague in 2025.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on NATO’s final declaration, said the alliance was pursuing the goal of suppressing and inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, which would require Moscow to take “thoughtful, coordinated, effective countermeasures to counter-deter NATO.”

In turn, Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov predicted punishment for NATO countries for their stubborn adherence to delusions.