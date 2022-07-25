According to Ukraine’s president, the country should have received the same treatment as Sweden and Finland.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) should have defended the country. According to him, Ukraine should have received the same treatment given to Sweden and Finland.

“I’m sorry that NATO didn’t listen to us”, said Zelensky in an interview with Fantasticgives TV Globoaired on Sunday night (24.Jul.2022).

Sweden and Finland set aside decades of neutrality and asked to join NATO. The organization signed, on July 5, protocol for the entry of the 2 countries. The document needs to be ratified by the legislatures of the nations that are already part of the body.

“NATO should have defended us, should have treated us the same way they treat Sweden and Finland”, said Zelensky.

WAR

Zelensky said that before the war, Ukraine tried to resolve issues with Russia diplomatically.

“I have been trying for 3 years, through diplomacy, to find a way to negotiate and reach an understanding with the Russian Federation. With the help of dozens of leaders from Europe and the world, I proposed several meetings with the president [russo, Vladimir] Putinto find solutions to this issue. [Otan]”, said.

According to the Ukrainian president, Europe was deceived by the Kremlin. “One day, after convincing all the European leaders that they [Rússia] would never invade Ukraine, they just did”, declared.

Zelensky said he no longer insisted on meeting with Putin. “For me, it doesn’t matter who is on the other side, it doesn’t matter who is the leader there, the important thing is that there is a will to stop the war, and to kill people on their part.“, said.

“For that, you don’t even have to sit at the table with me. This is simple: it is simply stopping the war. It just depends on their will. If Russia follows civilized principles, respecting the people, seeking an agreement without giving ultimatums, then we can talk“, continued.

“If it was only up to us, I could tell you that we would break up [a guerra] tomorrow. But that depends on many things and partially on you too. That depends on Europe, on the world, on Latin America, who we are also counting on.”

Since the Russian invasion on February 24, Zelensky has remained in the country. “We are in a war and we have to be strong. For me, the last 5 months have been like this, like one day“, said. “Not sure if I’m sane. truly are.”

On the possibility of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons, Zelensky said he had nohow to prepare” for something like that.

“There’s no way to prepare for this kind of thing. understand? There is no way to be ready for the threats of a country that has nuclear weapons. Everyone says: ‘yes, she [Rússia] only threat’. Could you imagine that some nuclear state could start shooting at civilians in Ukraine?”, declared.

BOLSONARO

THE TV Globo had released part of the interview on Tuesday (July 19), 1 day after Zelensky talked by phone with the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The Ukrainian criticized Bolsonaro for maintaining a neutral stance towards the war with Russia. According to the leader of Ukraine, the Brazilian president said he supported the “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, but that the country must continue to maintain a neutral behavior.

Zelensky stated that he wanted Brazil’s support and that trade relations were “secondary”. He further added that Ukraine and Russia will not reach a “half term”.

“Choosing neutrality allowed Mr Putin to think that he is not alone in the world”, said Zelensky.