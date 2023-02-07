NATO | Should Finland wait for Sweden, even if Turkey gets the green light? Leaders of parliamentary groups are responsible

“In our opinion, this should not be solved with a bidding contest, says Halla-aho no matter what,” says the coalition’s Kai Mykkänen.

The coalition chairman of the parliamentary group Kai Mykkänen (kok) does not consider it in Finland’s national interest to have a “shout-out” about how Finland would act if Turkey and Hungary ratified Finland’s NATO membership but not Sweden.

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Jussi Halla-aho (ps) said on Monday that Finland should discuss more openly how Finland would act in such a situation.

“In our opinion, this should not be solved by a bidding contest, says Halla-aho no matter what,” says the coalition’s Mykkänen.

If Finland would get ratifications but Sweden would not, Mykkänen thinks the matter should be considered by the president Sauli Niinistön under. It should also be discussed with Sweden. Mykkänen emphasizes that it would be in everyone’s interest for Finland and Sweden to become NATO members as quickly as possible.

“It is a clear goal of the coalition that Finland joins NATO. And then the next important goal is that Sweden also joins NATO. But in this order, these goals.”

Ratifications of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships are expected from two more NATO countries, Turkey and Hungary. Hungary has promised to accept Finland’s NATO membership in February-March.

Similar promises have not been heard from Turkey, but the president of the country Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has even hinted that Turkey has different attitudes towards Finland and Sweden.

After the ratification by all NATO countries, Finland and Sweden still have to confirm their own accession to NATO. The government’s proposal on NATO membership is currently under consideration by the parliament. There is currently a discussion in the Parliament about what timetable the law on Finland’s NATO membership will be completed.

In principle, Finland could wait for Sweden by delaying its own ratification.

Rkp’s the chairman of the parliamentary group Anders Adlercreutz think that Finland should wait for Sweden if Finland gets the missing ratifications before then. You shouldn’t be hasty about it, he says.

“The fact that Finland would go first and Sweden would be left hanging behind would give Erdoğan more leverage and make it difficult for NATO’s defense planning, logistics, defense cooperation between Finland and Sweden, and so on,” he says.

“Those negative aspects are so significant that I don’t see that it’s worth causing them for the sake of a moment’s relief.”

He emphasizes that the simultaneous membership of Finland and Sweden can be considered to have been the view of the 28 member countries that have already ratified. According to Adlercreutz, a situation in which NATO would not accept Sweden as a member would severely erode NATO’s credibility.

“After all, this should be the easiest decision in NATO’s history. But for some inexplicable reasons, this is not the case.”

Left Alliance has not considered the question topical, so it has not formed a position on the matter, says the chairman of the parliamentary group Jussi Saramo (left).

In Saramo’s opinion, in such a situation, the matter should be decided together with Sweden and a thorough discussion should also be held with NATO. He emphasizes the common security interests of Finland and Sweden.

“In terms of Finland’s security, it is extremely important that we are on the same side of the NATO border. It was, for example, the reason for me – and I know for many others in our group – to vote for NATO membership. We didn’t want to be left alone between NATO and Russia,” says Saramo.

Saramo says that there is no reason for panic and hasty solutions.

“Actually, I even consider it harmful that we are playing political games here. I think it is wise of the state not to publicly take a stand on this matter.”

Neither the parliamentary group of the Greens has not outlined a clear position on the question. Chairman of the parliamentary group Atte Harjanne (vihr) says that the NATO process has indeed been discussed among the parliamentary group.

“It’s probably fine to have a discussion about it, but the goal must dictate the action,” says Harjanne.

Harjanne emphasizes that the goal is for both Finland and Sweden to become NATO members as quickly as possible. According to Harjante, in this case, you have to “play pragmatically to a strategic goal”.

Also chairman of the Sdp parliamentary group Antti Lindtman reminds that Finland has submitted the NATO application at the same time as Sweden.

“Just like President Niinistö is today for the last time stated, the best option for the security of Finland, NATO, Northern Europe and Sweden is for Finland and Sweden to become members at the same time,” says Lindtman.

“No reason has been seen why this best option should be abandoned as a goal. We have had support for the state leadership’s thinking in this matter.”

HS no reached out to the chairmen of the central and fundamental Finnish parliamentary groups to comment on the matter.