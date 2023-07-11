As a consequence of the war in Ukraine, NATO must outline its first post-Cold War defense plans, in case of Russian aggression against the members of the alliance, at its meeting in Vilnius, capital of Lithuania, this Tuesday (11) and Wednesday ( 12).

For this, an agreement must be defined for all member countries to reach 2% of GDP in defense spending, a target that had been set in 2014 to be achieved in a decade. Now, this minimum percentage would become mandatory. According to information from Reuters, only 11 of the 31 countries in the alliance meet this level.

