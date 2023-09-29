NATO is sending extra troops to the border between Kosovo and Serbia due to increased tensions in the region. The treaty organization announced this on Friday announced. It is not known exactly how many troops are involved. The ANP news agency reports, based on a NATO employee, that they are British soldiers.

Also read Day of national mourning in Kosovo after death of officer during monastery occupation by armed group



The conflict between Serbia and Kosovo has been escalating for some time, but tensions spiked again on Sunday when an armed group occupied a monastery in northern Kosovo. An Albanian-Kosovar police officer and three attackers were killed. A Serbian politician, Milan Radoicic, has said he played a role in the violent outburst, according to the Reuters news agency.

The United States is now monitoring the deployment of a “large Serbian force.” A White House spokesperson spoke of a destabilizing development, according to Reuters. Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, has called the Serbian president to argue for de-escalation.