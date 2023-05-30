Home page politics

From: Catherine Reikowski

German soldiers from the Kosovo peacekeeping mission KFOR guard a municipal building. © picture alliance/dpa/AP/ Bojan Slavkovic

According to military circles, NATO is sending around 700 emergency services to Kosovo. Among the 3,800 currently stationed are 70 soldiers from Russia.

Naples/Brussels – The recent riots in Kosovo are having the first consequences for NATO’s troop levels: the troop presence has been increased by several hundred soldiers. The responsible command in Naples, Italy, announced on Tuesday that it would send several units on standby to the small Balkan country.

Military circles in Brussels said it was a contingent of around 700 men. Around 3,800 soldiers from the NATO-led security force KFOR are currently stationed in Kosovo, including around 70 soldiers from Russia. Another battalion of the operational reserve is being put on standby, the statement said.

Serious riots broke out in the Serb-populated north of Kosovo on Monday. Violent Serbs attacked KFOR troops with incendiary devices and stones in the village of Zvecan. They used tear gas and stun grenades. 30 Italian and Hungarian soldiers and more than 50 Serbs were injured.

The Serbs in northern Kosovo have been protesting against the appointment of new mayors for days. Kosovo, a country of 1.8 million people with a majority ethnic Albanian population, declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade still regards it as a Serbian province to this day. Around 120,000 Serbs live in Kosovo, mostly in the north of the country. In April, the Kosovar authorities held local elections in four Serb-majority towns. However, the Serbs largely boycotted the elections, allowing the Albanian minority to take control of local councils despite an overall turnout of less than 3.5 percent.

In addition to the NATO mission: International reactions to the conflict in Kosovo

After the attacks on soldiers of the international KFOR protection force in Kosovo, which left dozens injured, Russia accused the West of “deceptive propaganda”. We call on the West to finally end its deceptive propaganda and stop blaming the events in Kosovo on desperate Serbs who are trying to defend their legitimate rights and freedoms peacefully and unarmed,” the Foreign Ministry said in Moscow.

Monday’s incidents were harshly condemned in the West. The Foreign Office in Berlin called for an “immediate stop” to the violence. Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) expressed concern and wished the injured KFOR soldiers a “quick recovery”. France expressed its “full solidarity” with the KFOR soldiers and called on the “parties, especially the Kosovo government, to take immediate steps to reduce tensions. (dpa/kat)