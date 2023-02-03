NATO | Senators to Biden: F-16 fighter jets must not be sold to Turkey until Finland and Sweden are in NATO

According to the senators, Turkey is the one that does not comply with the Madrid protocol signed with Finland and Sweden. If the delay continues, Turkey will not be able to get the F-16 fighters it wants.

To Turkey must not sell F-16 fighter jets until it has approved the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden, a number of US senators demand.

Dated Thursday and signed by 27 senators letter is assigned the president For Joe Biden. The letter says that Turkey and the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the constant delay in ratification is already threatening NATO’s unity.

“Congress cannot consider future aid to Turkey, such as the sale of F-16 fighter jets, until Turkey completes ratification of the Accession Protocol,” the letter states.

As part of the NATO delay, Turkey has expressed hopes for buying F-16 fighter jets from the United States. According to the senators’ letter, the sale of fighter jets is based on supporting common allies.

Senators state that Turkey itself has failed to commit to the memorandum of understanding signed in Madrid. Turkey has constantly demanded that Finland and Sweden comply with the protocol.

The letter lists various actions by which Finland and Sweden have already demonstrated their commitment to the protocol’s principles.

“Despite this obvious progress, Turkey has not ratified the memberships of Finland and Sweden, and has been unwilling to commit to any timetable.”

The letter points out that all the other 30 NATO member countries have already ratified their membership, with the exception of Turkey and Hungary.

Hungary will discuss the ratification in a parliamentary session in February. Turkey, on the other hand, has not announced any timetable, and the negotiations have stalled, especially due to demonstrations organized in Sweden.

In the letter Turkey is referred to by its new international name, Türkiye, used at the UN, and it is stated that a functioning relationship between Turkey and the United States is still important.

In addition, the senators praise that Turkey has proven to be a valuable NATO member during the Russian war of aggression.

According to the senators, the capabilities of Finland and Sweden will further improve NATO’s readiness to respond to current and future threats.