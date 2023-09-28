The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, assured this Thursday in kyiv that Ukraine is gaining ground on Russia in its counteroffensive. and that the country is “closer than ever” to the Atlantic Alliance.

“Today his forces advance. They face fierce combat, but little by little they gain ground. Every meter that Ukrainian forces recover is a meter that Russia loses“said Stoltenberg in a press conference with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyduring a surprise visit to kyiv.

Stoltenberg also stressed that Ukraine “is closer than ever to NATO” following the decisions of the allied leaders at their summit last July.in which they simplified the process for the country to access the transatlantic organization, strengthened political ties and agreed on a program to make their forces more interoperable.

“The future of Ukraine lies in NATO. As we work together to prepare them for that future, NATO will be with Ukraine for as long as necessary,” she emphasized.

Stoltenberg highlighted the “collective effort” of all the allies, whose military support to Ukraine already amounts to 100 billion euross, of which half corresponds to the United States and the other half to the European allies and Canada.

In this context, he welcomed the announcement by the United States and Ukraine that they are going to jointly produce weapons systems, including air defenses, and hoped that more “encouraging news” will come out tomorrow from the International Defense Industry Forum being held in Kiev. in which NATO and more than twenty countries will participate, he commented.



Stoltenberg also confirmed that the Alliance has launched framework contracts worth 2.4 billion euros to boost the manufacturing of ammunition, especially the 155-millimeter ammunition used in artillery.anti-tank guided missiles and tanks.

Spokesmen from Kiev have warned in recent weeks of the possibility that Russia will begin a new campaign of air attacks against Ukrainian energy infrastructure coinciding with the arrival of the cold weather. Russian forces already attack other critical Ukrainian infrastructure every day with various types of weapons.

kyiv has already recovered more than 110 square kilometers of the territory occupied by the aggressor.

“Last night alone, Russian terrorists used more than 40 shaheds,” said Zelensky, referring to the Iranian drones that Russia fires daily against Ukrainian territory to damage port, agricultural or energy infrastructure and deplete Ukrainian defensive ammunition. .

The Ukrainian president warned of the consequences that these types of attacks – which since mid-July have focused on destroying the export capacity of the Ukrainian agricultural sector – have for the food stability of global markets.

Zelensky insisted on the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capacity to confront the intensity of these attacks that Russia launches every night against Ukrainian territory.

“Russia could lay down its arms and end this war today. Ukraine does not have that option. Ukraine surrendering does not mean peace, but rather a brutal Russian occupation. “Peace at any price will not be peace at all,” Stoltenberg stressed.

The Secretary General of NATO assured that the contrast between one side and the other is that Ukrainians “are fighting for their families, their future, their freedom.”while “Moscow is fighting for imperial illusions.”

Stoltenberg also insisted, regarding the remains of drones that have fallen in Romania in recent weeks, that there is “no indication” that they are the result of an “intentional attack” by Russia, but he specified that their attacks near the border are “reckless and destabilizers” and that “there should be no doubt that NATO is there to defend all allies.”

EFE