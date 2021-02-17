NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the need to adopt in 2021 a new strategic concept for the alliance, aimed at containing Russia and China. Reported by TASS…

The Secretary General recalled that the 2010 concept referred to partnership with Russia, but today “we see aggressive actions towards our neighbors and the situation has changed a lot.” He called for expanding dialogue with “like-minded states around the world in order to confront those who do not share our values ​​- such countries as Russia and China.”

Earlier, Stoltenberg announced the bloc’s readiness for both positive and negative scenarios of relations with Russia: the alliance is ready for both cooperation and confrontation with the Russian state.