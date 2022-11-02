NATO announced that NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg will visit Turkey on November 3-5

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Turkey on November 3-5. About the upcoming visit of the Secretary General informs TASS with reference to the press service of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Stoltenberg’s visit was also confirmed by the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The Foreign Ministry specified that the Secretary General will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

According to the agency, the main issue at the talks will be the prospect of Finland and Sweden joining NATO. Ankara has not yet ratified the application for states to join the alliance.

Earlier, Sweden and Finland allowed the deployment of nuclear weapons near the borders with Russia if they become members of NATO.