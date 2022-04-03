NATO | Secretary General Stoltenberg: I ​​assume that all NATO countries will accept Finland into NATO if Finland applies for membership

In an interview with CNN, Stoltenberg also calls Russia’s attacks on civilians in Ukraine “brutal.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with CNN on Sunday that there are good discussions with both Finnish and Swedish leaders.

Stoltenberg believes that Finland and Sweden could join NATO relatively quickly.

“If they apply [jäsenyyttä] I expect all 30 Alliance countries to welcome them and we will find a way to do it quickly, ”said Stoltenberg.

According to him, NATO respects Finland’s own decision in the matter – unlike Russia, whose threats of sanctions on Finland Stoltenberg mentions.

Stoltenberg also calls the Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine “brutal” in an interview and says no such thing has been seen in Europe for decades. However, when asked whether it is genocide or genocide, Stoltenberg does not use those terms.

According to Stoltenberg, Russia’s withdrawal from northern Ukraine is not a real withdrawal, but a reorganization of troops. Stoltenberg warns in particular of increasing attacks in the south and east of Ukraine.