Western countries need to develop a plan for long-term support for Ukraine, as the confrontation with Russia may drag on. This was announced on Sunday, January 1, by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to him, in the current situation, the Kyiv regime is in dire need of Western military support.

“We must be prepared for a long journey, because, as you noticed, Russia does not intend to give up its main goal – establishing control over Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General said in an interview. BBC.

As Stoltenberg pointed out, most conflicts end with peace negotiations. And on the part of the West, it is necessary to strengthen the position of Kyiv with military assistance, which will make it possible to conclude a peace agreement on the terms of the Ukrainian authorities.

