NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for preparations for a protracted conflict in Ukraine. He stated this in interview BBC January 1st.

He stressed that in the current situation, Kyiv is in dire need of military support, and the West should plan for its provision in the long term.

“We must be prepared for a long journey, because, as you have noticed, Russia does not intend to give up its main goal of establishing control over Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

NATO Secretary General noted that the conflict is likely to be resolved by peaceful negotiations. However, the conditions on which the peace agreement will be based depend on the balance of power between the two countries, he stressed.

On December 30, Stoltenberg called military support for Ukraine the shortest path to peace. According to him, Russia “should understand that it will not be able to achieve its goals in the Ukrainian conflict.”

Prior to this, on December 22, the head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, expressed a similar opinion. He said that the supply of arms to Kyiv increases the chances of negotiations on Ukraine. He noted that “until Russia changes course, the best way to increase the chances of peace is to continue to actively support Ukraine.”

Moscow, on the contrary, has repeatedly pointed out that the Western countries, by supplying numerous weapons to Kyiv, are only prolonging the conflict and being drawn into it. The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that the Russian armed forces in Ukraine are opposed, in fact, to the entire NATO bloc.

Western countries began to arm Ukraine more actively against the background of the military operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.