NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that Ukraine received unprecedented assistance from the alliance

The North Atlantic Alliance and its partners have provided Ukraine with unprecedented assistance since the winter. This statement was made during interview Washington Post NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to him, since the winter period, Kyiv has received “an unprecedented supply of new weapons and ammunition, spare parts and training.”

Speaking about the support of the Ukrainian authorities, Stoltenberg mentioned that NATO partners trained more than nine brigades over the winter, which are currently fully staffed.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelensky asked NATO to send a clear signal about the country’s admission to NATO after the end of the military conflict on its territory. On April 21, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about the agreement of all allies in the alliance for Ukraine to join it.