NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg spoke about the role of the alliance to the detriment of the Russian fleet

NATO contributes to the detriment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. This was stated by Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reports RIA News.

Stoltenberg made a statement at a press conference in Tbilisi with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. According to him, thanks to the role of the alliance, Russia's navigation capabilities in the Black Sea are limited.

“Our support is harming Russia’s large fleet in the Black Sea,” said the NATO Secretary General. He added that the security of the Black Sea is a pressing issue for both Georgia and the alliance.

Earlier, Stoltenberg called on Georgia to do more to contain Russia. He also assessed the volume of humanitarian aid transferred by Georgia to Ukraine.