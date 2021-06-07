NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refused to consider the dialogue with Russia a sign of weakness. He stated this in an interview with reporters following a meeting with US President Joe Biden, reports RIA News…

“Dialogue with Russia is not a sign of weakness. We are strong, we are one. We have to talk to Russia, ”he said.

According to Stoltenberg, even if Western countries do not believe in “better relations” with Russia, it is necessary to deal with “difficult relations”. He also stressed that the approach to the Russian side should be dual – “external protection and dialogue.”

In addition to Russia, the NATO Secretary General discussed with the American leader China, international terrorism, cyber threats and climate change.

Earlier, Jens Stoltenberg suggested that Moscow hold talks within the framework of the Russia-NATO Council (RNC) meeting. According to the secretary general, the alliance offered the Russian side to organize a meeting more than a year ago, but still has not received a positive response. At the same time, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, replied that the country was ready for dialogue.