Home page politics

Press Split

A solemn atmosphere, but clear words: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg uses the ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the defense alliance to make an appeal. © Susan Walsh/AP

Should Ukraine receive an invitation to join NATO? This question is the subject of heated debate within the alliance. At the summit, the Secretary General is now calling for political courage and moral clarity.

Washington – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg passionately advocated the admission of countries that are willing to join, such as Ukraine, at a ceremony marking the defense alliance’s 75th anniversary. In a speech to heads of state and government of the member states, the Norwegian said that the expansion of the alliance after the end of the Cold War had united Europe, paved the way for integration and brought peace and prosperity to the continent. As was the case then, “clarity and determination” must be shown today, he said.

Regarding the discussions about admitting countries such as Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary in the late 1990s, Stoltenberg said that even then some had feared that an expansion would weaken NATO and provoke Moscow.

In the end, however, they stood up for the right of every nation to decide its own path and opened the door to NATO. “Hardly any decision in modern history has changed Europe so profoundly,” he added at the ceremony in the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington.

Possible NATO invitation for Ukraine is controversial

With his comments on NATO expansion, Stoltenberg clearly sided with those alliance members who are very open to Ukraine’s desire to join the EU and want to enable the country to make rapid progress in the accession process at the start of a three-day summit.

However, positive decisions in this direction are not expected, mainly because of the resistance of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden.

US President Joe Biden, here with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (l) and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, is among those who do not want to extend a NATO invitation to Ukraine for the time being. © Evan Vucci/AP

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, here with his wife Britta Ernst upon arrival in Washington, stands by US President Joe Biden’s side in Ukraine policy. © Michael Fischer/dpa

Other allies argue that Russia should be made to understand clearly that it will not be able to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.

Secretary General: There is no option without risk

Stoltenberg once again called for more military aid for Ukraine. The support entails costs and risks. “Remember: the greatest costs and the greatest risks are if Russia wins in Ukraine,” warned Stoltenberg. This would not only strengthen Russian President Vladimir Putin, but also encourage other authoritarian leaders in Iran, North Korea and China.

“The time to stand up for freedom and democracy is now. The place is Ukraine,” he said. The best way to do this is to make “difficult decisions with political courage and moral clarity.”

Celebration at the site of NATO’s founding

The ceremony was held in the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, the place where NATO’s founding document, the Washington Treaty, was signed on April 4, 1949. Stoltenberg said: “Our alliance was founded by people who had experienced two devastating world wars. They knew only too well the horror, the suffering and the terrible human cost of war. They were determined that this should never happen again.” dpa