NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed the importance of establishing all the facts of the missile incident in Poland. He stated this on Tuesday, November 15, as part of negotiations with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“It is important that all the facts are established,” the bloc chairman said in a tweet.

He added that NATO is monitoring the situation. Allies in the bloc are consulting on what happened.

Earlier that day, on November 15, Polish media reported that one or two rockets had fallen into a grain dryer located on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. In this regard, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an emergency meeting of the Committee of the Council of Ministers on National Security and Defense.

In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian army did not launch missile strikes on targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border. The agency also described the information circulated in the Polish media and voiced by officials as a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.

State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said the US is working with Warsaw and NATO partners to gather information on the incident in Poland. He added that the US is taking time to find out what happened.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

