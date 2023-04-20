NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Ukraine on Thursday in his first visit to the country since the beginning of the invasion undertaken by Russia in February 2022, sources from the Atlantic Alliance told EFE.

“The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will give more information as soon as possible,” said the allied sources, without giving further details of the Norwegian politician’s agenda in Ukraine.

NATO has emphasized on numerous occasions as an organization that is not at war with Russia despite practical assistance and material support non-lethal you are providing to it, which includes fuel, medical supplies, mobile satellite systems, or pontoon bridges.

Until now, Stoltenberg had not traveled to Ukraine despite the fact that leaders of Alliance member countries have visited kyiv on different occasions.

Ukraine is one of the main concerns; however, from NATO and will once again be the protagonist at the next summit of allied leaders that will take place in July in Vilnius, to which the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, is invited to attend.

At the last meeting of the Alliance’s foreign ministers in Brussels, on April 4, encouraged Ukraine to continue reforms, “even in difficult times” because of the war of aggression launched by Russia, to get closer to the Euro-Atlantic area.

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg.

In that meeting, after several years, an Otán-Ukraine Commission was also held, the main platform for dialogue between the two parties.

The ministers agreed to develop a multi-year initiative in support of Ukraine, to help ensure the country’s deterrence and defense, transition Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to NATO standards, and increase interoperability.

Stoltenberg said on that occasion that this demonstrates the “long-term commitment” of NATO with Ukraine and that “brings” the country “closer to the Euro-Atlantic family”, since the allies remain “committed to NATO’s open door policy”, he stressed.

Ukraine formally requested last September to join the Alliance in full invasion of Russia and aspires to obtain a road map from the allied leaders at the Vilnius summit.

From NATO they insist that “the first step” and the “precondition” for any discussion about a future membership of the Ukraine Alliance is to make sure that the country prevails as a sovereign and independent nation.

EFE

