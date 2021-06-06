NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance is seriously concerned about cooperation between Russia and Belarus and is ready to protect its allies from any threat from Minsk and Moscow. He stated this on Sunday, June 6, in an interview with the publication Welt am Sonntag…

“NATO is a defensive alliance. I don’t want to speculate too much. But we are vigilant and very closely follow what is happening in Belarus. Of course, we are ready, if necessary, to defend and defend each ally from any threat emanating from Minsk and Moscow, ”Stoltenberg said.

He also stressed that NATO member states are “seriously concerned” about closer cooperation between Russia and Belarus in recent months.

According to the NATO Secretary General, the alliance adheres to the principle of “containment and dialogue” with regard to Russia.

On June 4, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021), Russian President Vladimir Putin said that NATO is in danger if its leaders make such statements that Russian special services were involved in the incident with the Ryanair plane landing in Minsk. He stressed that the Russian special services were not involved in this incident.

On the same day, the European Union officially banned all Belarusian air carriers from using their airspace.

Earlier, on June 1, the EU announced the introduction of sanctions against the national airline of Belarus “Belavia” and about a dozen top aviation officials of the republic. The governments of the EU member states have also announced the imminent implementation of sanctions targeting sectors that play a central role in the country’s economy.

A sharp reaction from the West was caused by the incident with the Ryanair airliner, which on May 23 made an emergency landing in Minsk due to a message about mining, which was not subsequently confirmed. On board the liner was the former editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel recognized in Belarus as extremist, Roman Protasevich. After the plane landed, the blogger and his companion, Russian woman Sofia Sapega, were detained.