NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: the cost of shells in Ukraine exceeds the level of their production

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with the Guardian appreciated daily consumption of shells in Ukraine and stated that it exceeds the level of their production in Western countries.

He stressed that the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany and other Western states are ready to support Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and spare parts for a long time, we are talking about industrial capacities to provide further military assistance.

Stoltenberg noted that the current fighting was so intense that Ukraine used from four to seven thousand artillery shells daily.

“The current level of spending on ammunition is higher than the current level of production,” said the NATO Secretary General.

He recalled that earlier this week, European Union (EU) countries agreed to supply Ukraine with one million shells, enough for about six months. Stoltenberg expressed hope that the members of the alliance would be ready to spend more than two percent of GDP on defense.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General spoke about the end of the conflict in Ukraine He admitted that the crisis will end at the negotiating table. According to Stoltenberg, Russia’s victory in the conflict would be a “tragedy” and would be dangerous for the North Atlantic Alliance.