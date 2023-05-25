The decision on possible deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will be made depending on the development of the conflict. This was announced on May 24 by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“A few days ago, announcements were made about the start of training for Ukrainian pilots. This is of great importance, because at a certain stage there will be (discussed – Ed.) an option to supply aircraft. But how and when that will be is yet to be determined. <...> Then, depending on the development (conflict. – Ed.) and the situation on the ground, a decision will be made on the supply of aircraft, ”he explained at a press conference in Brussels.

According to Stoltenberg, this issue should be moved gradually, since the topic of deliveries of fighter jets “reflects long-term commitments to Ukraine.” He also noted that after the end of the conflict, NATO will have to ensure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have the ability to prevent new aggressions.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that F-16 fighter jets would become a legitimate target for Russia if the West supplies them to Ukraine for fighting in the special operation zone.

On May 23, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would be carried out in the long term.

At the same time, the Politico newspaper wrote that the Netherlands could become the first European country to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

On May 21, US President Joe Biden announced that he had outlined to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky the plans of Western countries to train pilots to fly the F-16 and other military aircraft. Zelensky responded by thanking Biden for the financial assistance provided to Kyiv, which has already amounted to $37 billion, and for a new package of military equipment.

Meanwhile, on May 23, military expert Alexei Leonkov said that it would take at least a year and a half to train Ukrainian pilots to work with F-16 fighters. In this regard, it is highly likely that the Polish and Canadian military will be involved in the conflict under the guise of Ukrainian.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on May 21 that Germany’s participation in the possible supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is not being discussed. He stressed that the training of militants of the Ukrainian armed formations on fighter jets is an “important signal” for Russia. Scholz also noted that Berlin, at the same time, provides support to Kyiv with tanks, ammunition and “all the possibilities of air defense.”

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.