The Kiyv Independent: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives in Kyiv on an unofficial visit

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv, writes edition of The Kiev Independent.

The publication also publishes footage taken on Mikhailovskaya Square in the center of the Ukrainian capital. They show how Stoltenberg honored the memory of Ukrainians who died in the conflict. Stoltenberg’s visit to Ukraine was not officially announced.

In early April, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay also came to Kyiv, this was reported by the Deputy Head of the Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova.

On the anniversary of the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also came to Kyiv.