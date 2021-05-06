️After the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine, tens of thousands of military personnel still remain there. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, noting that this is more than it was before the exacerbation of the situation. His words convey TASS…

“We will discuss Russia. We recorded the withdrawal of a part of the Russian military from the border with Ukraine, but tens of thousands of Russian military remain near it and in Ukraine (by this NATO means the Russian troops in Crimea, which the alliance considers part of Ukrainian territory – approx. “Lenta.ru”). In general, there remains a significant Russian military presence in the region, much more Russian troops remain there than before the recent aggravation of the situation, ”the Alliance Secretary General said upon his arrival at the meeting of the EU Defense Ministers.

Earlier on May 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the threat to the country on the eastern borders remains, despite the partial withdrawal of Russian troops to places of permanent deployment.

At the end of April, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu decided to complete the inspection of the troops of the Southern and Western military districts, ordering them to be withdrawn to their permanent deployment points from the Ukrainian borders. The office of the President of Ukraine called this fact a personal merit of Zelensky and pointed to the “unprecedented work” of Kiev in this direction.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Kiev, as well as the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, announced an increase in shelling, reconnaissance activities and the movement of military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line.

Later, Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence in the region. Moscow reported that it is conducting exercises and moving troops within its territory “where it sees fit.”