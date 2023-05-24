“There are different points of view within the alliance on this issue,” Stoltenberg said, noting that “decision-making in NATO is by consensus.”

“I’m going to have some phone conversations today about the way forward and how to deal with Ukraine’s ambitions for NATO membership,” he added.

He continued, “No one can know exactly what will be the final decision at the Vilnius summit on this issue.”

According to several diplomats from NATO member states, the United States and several other allies refuse to go beyond the Bucharest Declaration, according to AFP.

The members of the alliance had confirmed during the Bucharest summit in 2008 that Ukraine and Georgia “will become members of NATO”, without specifying a timetable.

Ukraine’s accession to NATO allows it to use the collective defense clause in the alliance’s charter, which requires all allies to defend another member in the event of an attack.

One diplomat said discussions were underway “to build the foundations for a membership settlement”.

For her part, a spokeswoman for the French Foreign Ministry said that Paris “is ready to agree to agreements with Ukraine aimed at giving it security guarantees to help it defend itself in the long term and prevent any possible future attacks.”