NATO | Sdp, the center, the coalition and the greens are ready to complete the NATO process this election season

Basic Finns did not take a stand on the matter on Thursday.

Sdp’s, the parliamentary groups of the center and the greens are ready to bring the law on joining NATO to the finish line this election season. The coalition has also previously stated that it supports implementation this election season.

The parliamentary group of the Left Alliance, on the other hand, would expect the missing ratifications from Turkey and Hungary. Basic Finns did not take a stand on the matter on Thursday.

Chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Antti Lindtman said the party is ready to finish the process this election season if there is a broad consensus on the schedule.

“This is the common vision of our group,” he said.

Also the greens hope that a consensus can be found between the groups on the schedule.

“But it is quite clear that the Greens are ready to take this to the end during this parliament. We have been very single-minded about this for some time,” said the vice-president of the group Saara Hyrkko.

The center also agrees on the matter.

“It is important that the parliament, which has already made the decisions this term and decided to apply for NATO membership, also handles the matter from its own table,” said the deputy chairman of the parliamentary group Jouni Ovaska.

The matter was commented to journalists in the parliament after the meetings of the parliamentary groups.

Parliamentary groups will gather on Friday to tell each other their position on whether Finland, for its part, should finalize the approval of NATO membership already during this election period. Parliamentary elections will be held at the beginning of April.

The schedule of Finland’s own process is linked to whether Finland and Sweden should apply to NATO at the same time. Turkey has hinted that it could only ratify Finland’s membership first. In this case, Finland could in principle wait for Sweden by delaying its own parliamentary proceedings.

However, part of the foreign policy leadership wants the parliament to deal with the law ready for the “table drawer” during this election period. It could speed up Finland’s accession to NATO, especially in a situation where, for example, Turkey and Hungary would ratify the membership right after the parliamentary elections, before a new government has been formed. Handling the matter now would also give Turkey a signal that Finland is ready to join NATO.

Even if Finland were to finalize the NATO law now, it would not be able to become a member until Hungary and Turkey have ratified Finland’s membership. Hungary has promised to accept Finland’s NATO membership in February-March.

After the decision of the plenary session of the Parliament, the matter still goes to the president Sauli Niinistön to be confirmed. The president has three months to confirm the law passed by the parliament on the subject.