Jens Stoltenberg, head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Jens Stoltenberg, head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), said on Wednesday (24) that Ukraine’s entry into the alliance amid the country’s resistance against the Russian invasion is not in the plans of member countries at this time.

According to Reuters, at an event hosted by the German Marshall Fund in Brussels, Stoltenberg stated that “[a Ucrânia] becoming a member in the middle of a war is not on the agenda”.

Despite the speech, Stoltenberg reiterated NATO’s political and practical support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He acknowledged that there are differences among NATO members on how to approach Kiev’s membership ambitions. “There are different points of view in the alliance and, of course, the only way to make decisions in NATO is by consensus. There are consultations going on now,” he said.

In September last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a request for fast-track NATO membership after Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed four partially occupied regions of Ukraine as annexed Russian lands. At the time, NATO allies did not agree with Zelensky’s request, fearing that such a measure could further escalate the confrontation.

Kiev and some closest allies in Eastern Europe have been pushing for NATO to at least take concrete steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership at the alliance’s summit to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July.

“It is time for the alliance to stop making excuses and start the process that will lead to the eventual accession of Ukraine,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote in an article for Foreign Affairs magazine in April.

On the subject, Stoltenberg stated that “no one is able to say exactly what the final decision of the Vilnius summit on this issue will be”.