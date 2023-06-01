The organization’s secretary general says that 700 soldiers are already on their way to the country; conflicts have intensified in recent days

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) is prepared to send more troops to the kosovo to repress violence in the country, said the secretary general of the organization, Jens Stoltenberg, this Thursday (June 1, 2023). According to him, 700 soldiers are already on the way from Kosovo. “We will be there to ensure a safe environment and also to calm and de-escalate tensions.”, he told journalists. Unrest in the country’s north has intensified since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in Serb-majority areas. Learn more about the conflict in this report of Power360.