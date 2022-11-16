By Sabine Siebold

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO’s secretary general said Tuesday’s explosion in Poland was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile but that Russia was ultimately responsible for starting the war.

The missile that landed on a Polish grain facility, killing two people, initially raised global alarm that the war in Ukraine could spill over into neighboring countries.

The news that it was probably not fired by Russia helped ease the pressure but did not relieve Moscow of blame, Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors.

“Let me be clear, this is not Ukraine’s fault,” Stoltenberg said.

“Russia is responsible for what happened in Poland yesterday, because this is a direct result of the ongoing war and a wave of attacks by Russia against Ukraine yesterday.”

Stoltenberg said the incident proved the risks of war in Ukraine but did not change the military alliance’s assessment of the threat against its members.

“An investigation into this incident is ongoing and we need to await its outcome. But we have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack and we have no indication that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against NATO,” he said.

“Our preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was most likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks.”

Meanwhile, Poland signaled it would not invoke Article 4 of NATO, which provides for consultations between allies in the face of a security threat, as the explosion was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile and not by Russia.

Stoltenberg welcomed the fact that more alliance members had said they were ready to provide air defense assets. He did not announce immediate NATO measures, but said a contact group on Ukraine would meet, with a main focus on air defence.

A German Defense Ministry spokesman said Berlin would offer support to Polish air defense, while Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said NATO should deploy more air defenses on the alliance’s eastern flank.

(Additional reporting by John Chalmers, Jan Lopatka, Andrius Sytas, John Irish, Bart Meijer)