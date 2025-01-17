The president of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, stated this Thursday that a third of North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russia against the ukrainian forces They are dead or injured. “We know that around 11,000 soldiers They are in the (Russian) Kursk region, used by the Russians. What we know now, and also about the Ukrainians, is that a third of them are wounded or dead,” Bauer said at a press conference at the end of a meeting of the chiefs of defense staff of the Alliance countries.

The Dutch admiral stressed that those troops sent by Pyongyang “they are not used very effectively” because “there is a language problem with the Russians, so coordination between the Russians and the North Koreans is not really possible.” He also said that “they are not necessarily used as a shield”but he did point out that Russia does not dispose of them very favorably, so “many of them will die, and that’s how it is.”

In reference to those who are captured by the Ukrainians, he noted that “they were interrogated, so they will give informationBauer also considered that “it remains surprising that one of the most isolated countries in the world, North Korea, is now suddenly an actor” and called “fascinating” for China to allow this to happen.

The president of the Alliance’s Military Committee also assured that they have told China “that it cannot have it both ways.” “You can’t say you want to be our friend and trade with the Europeans and the Americans and, at the same time, fuel the war in Europe“, he stated, while acknowledging that the relationship between Russia and China “is not very clear what it leads to, but the long-term implications of that relationship are, of course, also of great concern.”

Bauer recalled that, according to figures given by NATO, 700,000 Russian soldiers have been injured or killed in three years of invasion of Ukraine, “an enormous number.” He stressed that the situation is “difficult for both sides,” and that in any case Ukraine “is not collapsing on the front” and maintains positions in the Russian region of Kursk while “the Russians, basically, They have not achieved any of their strategic objectives“.

For his part, the Supreme Allied Commander for Europe, General Christopher G. Cavoli, assured that “NATO support for Ukraine is enduring for several reasons”: because of the political intention of the allies and because structures have been established to do so.





“We have infrastructure. We have people assigned. And SATU is an important headquarters. NATO has already taken responsibility for defend logistics nodes enablers” of weapons for Ukraine, he said in reference to the command that the Alliance has assumed from a base in Germany to coordinate the delivery of material and military training tasks for kyiv.

Regarding the new NATO activity called Baltic Sentry or Baltic Sentinel to protect critical underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea with ships, planes and other means, Cavoli said that, “in many ways, it will illustrate the challenges of defense of critical national infrastructure”. The American general, who will lead Baltic Sentinel, recalled that there are “jurisdictional complications” regarding these infrastructures.

“There is a complicated mix of authorities belonging to the ministries of the Interior, coast guard, police, international organizations, commercial organizations and, in each case, we work very carefully with the relevant authority to share information and give an understanding of what is happening at sea,” he explained.