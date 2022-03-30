NATO | Sauli Niinistö Svenska Yle: No referendum or official poll on NATO

“Security will increase in the long run,” Niinistö assesses the long-term consequences of possible NATO membership for Finland.

President Sauli Niinistö is of the opinion that there is no need for a referendum or official poll in Finland to apply to NATO. Niinistö, who was previously in favor of the referendum, said his new position Svenska Ylen in an interview on Wednesday.

“NATO needs the knowledge that the nation is now supporting membership. I think we already have that information, ”Niinistö said in an interview, referring to opinion polls already made.

Niinistö also said it considered important that Finland and Sweden make a joint NATO decision.

The reporter asked Niinistö whether he was negotiating with the Swedish government or whether the leaders of the countries would only keep each other up to date. The President replied that he had discussed with the Prime Minister Magdalena Anderssonin with him on several occasions and will continue discussions with him this week.

In the NATO debate The risks that could be associated with Finland’s NATO membership process have been discussed. In an interview with Svenska Yle, Niinistö stated that he believed that NATO membership would be beneficial for Finland in the long run.

“In the long run, security will increase. The goal must be that we here in Finland feel able to live in safety. The second element is that Finland is also thought to be a stable and secure democracy, ”said Niinistö.