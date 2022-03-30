Thursday, March 31, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

NATO | Sauli Niinistö Svenska Yle: No referendum or official poll on NATO

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
9
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

“Security will increase in the long run,” Niinistö assesses the long-term consequences of possible NATO membership for Finland.

President Sauli Niinistö is of the opinion that there is no need for a referendum or official poll in Finland to apply to NATO. Niinistö, who was previously in favor of the referendum, said his new position Svenska Ylen in an interview on Wednesday.

“NATO needs the knowledge that the nation is now supporting membership. I think we already have that information, ”Niinistö said in an interview, referring to opinion polls already made.

Niinistö also said it considered important that Finland and Sweden make a joint NATO decision.

The reporter asked Niinistö whether he was negotiating with the Swedish government or whether the leaders of the countries would only keep each other up to date. The President replied that he had discussed with the Prime Minister Magdalena Anderssonin with him on several occasions and will continue discussions with him this week.

See also  Lidl and Aldi job offers: which is better

In the NATO debate The risks that could be associated with Finland’s NATO membership process have been discussed. In an interview with Svenska Yle, Niinistö stated that he believed that NATO membership would be beneficial for Finland in the long run.

“In the long run, security will increase. The goal must be that we here in Finland feel able to live in safety. The second element is that Finland is also thought to be a stable and secure democracy, ”said Niinistö.

#NATO #Sauli #Niinistö #Svenska #Yle #referendum #official #poll #NATO

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Mohamed bin Zayed and President Volodymyr Zelensky discuss by phone the developments of the Ukrainian crisis and developments in the course of the negotiations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.