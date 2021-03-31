NATO | Russian bombers approached NATO countries ten times on Monday, causing several alarms, no reason for the disruption

The reason for the diligent flying was not told, but it could have been the answer to the arrival of U.S. bombers in the North.

Russia made an exceptionally large number of so-called approach flights to the borders of NATO member states at a rapid pace on Monday. Russian bombers and reconnaissance aircraft flew ten times in six hours towards NATO airspace, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Four of the approach flights were made to Norwegian airspace so that the approach flight caused an alarm in the Norwegian Air Force.

First, two Tupolev Tu-95 strategic bombers flew off the coast of Norway. The duo followed the Norwegian F16 fighters and continued their journey south. Next, the bomber duo hopped on British and Belgian airspace and caused an alarm in both.

Later, two Tupolev Tu-160 supersonic bombers made a similar approach flight to the Norwegian airspace border. At the same time, three aircraft of the Russian Air Force made an approach flight in the Black Sea and a reconnaissance aircraft of the Russian Navy flew towards NATO airspace near Kaliningrad.

Russia did not give a reason for the approach flights, and NATO did not make any doubts about it.

United States flew in February to Norway B-1 bombers who have participated in training flights not only in NATO country in Norway but also in Sweden. The arrival of the bombers is seen as part of the U.S.’s new Arctic strategy, in which it tries to meet the challenges of China and Russia in the northern regions.

The B-1, a type of aircraft capable of flying faster than sound, was originally designed only to carry nuclear bombs, but in the mid-1990s this capability was removed from the aircraft.

Naton according to, Russian military planes flew in all cases with the transponders switched off and “thus endangered civil aviation”.

President Sauli Niinistö suggested 2016 to the President of Russia To Vladimir Putin the use of aircraft position transponders on military flights in the Baltic Sea to avoid incidents. Russia has repeatedly said it supports the idea and Putin has accused NATO of unwillingness to negotiate.

Monday the Tupolev bombers who took part in the flights resumed their approach flights after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 2007. Russia says it is a training exercise and has assured that the planes on these flights will not be equipped with nuclear weapons.

The Tu-95 is an old model and the only bomber with propeller turbines still in use. The model has been modernized in recent years and is used as an intelligence machine. The Tu-160, in turn, is the last strategic bomber in the Soviet Union.

Russian approach flights have increased since the occupation of Crimea in the spring of 2014 tightened the gap between the military alliance and NATO.

The largest however, the scandal was caused by the Russian Air Force as early as 2013 when it was made approach flight To Gotska Sandö near Gotland. The Swedish Air Force, which spent Good Friday, did not have time to react in any way. Instead, the Danish F-16 fighters left after the Russian planes from Lithuania.

The United States new foreign minister Antony Blinken participated in NATO for the first time last week Ministerial Conference In Brussels. The Finnish and Swedish Foreign Ministers participated in the Russia part of the meeting.