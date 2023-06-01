“All allies agree that Moscow has no right to object to the enlargement of the alliance,” Stoltenberg told reporters before an informal meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member states.

“We are moving, the allies agree that Ukraine will become a member,” said NATO Secretary General, according to Reuters.

For his part, the French Foreign Minister said that Ukraine should obtain NATO membership.

The French minister added: “We must think within NATO about providing security guarantees to Ukraine.”

On the other hand, Stoltenberg said that he will visit the Turkish capital, Ankara, “in the near future” to advance Sweden’s request to join NATO, after the re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I am confident that Sweden will be a member, and we are working for that to happen as soon as possible,” Stoltenberg said at a meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member states in Oslo.

As for the Swedish Foreign Minister, he said, “Stockholm fulfills all the conditions… and Turkey and Hungary must ratify its accession to NATO.”