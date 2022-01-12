UAt 10:07 a.m. sharp, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg dropped the hammer: Prelude to the Council of Thirty Allies with Russia, the first in two and a half years. Previously, he had shown the head of the Russian delegation, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, through the room and introduced him to every representative of the allies. They greeted one another with outstretched fists – very friendly. The meeting lasted four hours, and then Stoltenberg and American Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman appeared in front of the press. Grushko wanted to speak out later that afternoon, not at Allianz headquarters, but at the Russian embassy in the Kingdom of Belgium on the other side of the city.

“It was not an easy discussion,” Stoltenberg summed up the meeting. There was a “very serious and direct exchange” about the situation in Ukraine and the implications for Europe’s security. “There are significant differences between the NATO allies and Russia on these issues.” Anything else would of course have been a surprise – that’s why the meeting took place in the first place. NATO announced its readiness to hold further meetings to discuss arms control in greater depth, “including reciprocal missile limits and nuclear strategies,” Stoltenberg said. It also campaigned for direct channels to be established, with Russia reopening its recently closed NATO mission and the Alliance reopening its Moscow office.

“There was no commitment to de-escalate”

The Russian side initially did not respond. That too was expected. Already at the beginning of this week of diplomacy it had been said from there that they would first wait for the course of all three meetings in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna, where the OSCE is deliberating this Thursday. In any case, the Russians had not ruled out further talks, emphasized the American head of the delegation, Sherman. You would now discuss further steps with President Putin. “You may not know yourself yet,” how it goes on.

The meeting was described by diplomats as “business-like” and “interactive”. Three to four NATO members always spoke before Grushko or Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin replied. The main questions were discussed, and all NATO countries had spoken out, it said. As chairman of the council, Stoltenberg played the role of “neutral” moderator. The Alliance’s position was presented by its deputy, Mircea Geoana. The Romanian explicitly asked the Russians to withdraw their troops from the Ukrainian border. However, there was no answer. “There was no commitment to de-escalate,” said Sherman afterwards – admittedly afterwards, the Russians had not ruled out this either.