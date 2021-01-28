E.Donald Trump’s megaphone style had one advantage. At home and abroad, they were always well informed about the President’s plans. Usually a morning look at Twitter is enough. Now that there is no longer so much yelling in the White House, you have to listen carefully again if you want to know how things are going in Washington.

Perhaps it has to do with the fact that the Senate hearing of Antony Blinken, the new foreign minister, received so little attention in this country. But it was tough. At key points, Blinken outlined a course that will collide with German politics.

It started with defense spending, Trump’s old body-and-stomach issue. When asked if the previous president was right, Blinken said straightforwardly that yes, it was a good thing to encourage the allies to increase defense spending.

This is not surprising, because NATO’s two percent target, which the German government has not met for years, was last set at a summit in 2014. The Democrats were still ruling, and Biden was Vice President. In recent years, German politicians have liked to pretend that this issue is about a Trump quirk. In truth, there has long been a cross-party consensus on this in Washington.

Nord Stream 2 a “bad idea”

The same is true of the other major bilateral dispute between Germany and the United States. Blinken called Nord Stream 2 a “bad idea” at the hearing and announced that the Biden government would do everything possible to prevent the completion of the gas pipeline. The congress has already decided on sanctions, and Blinken was ready to make use of them.

Here in Germany one hears again and again the interpretation that the Americans are only interested in selling their fracking gas. That may play a role, but at its core the German position suffers from a serious credibility problem: In an emergency, Germany wants to be defended by America, but at the same time strengthens its potential opponent through joint deals. There is a world market for gas. Why do we want to buy more of it from someone who sees himself as a geopolitical and ideological opponent of the West and does not miss an opportunity to put obstacles in our way?

The disagreement over China could become even greater. Blinken made it clear to the Senate that he often rejected Trump’s methods, but considered that his tougher action against the People’s Republic was in principle correct.

In Germany one should study a passage from the hearing in particular. Blinken was asked what he thought of the thesis that the richer and more affluent China became, the more similar it would be to the United States. This has long been a non-partisan consensus in Washington, but is increasingly being called into question. Blinken replied that it had been seen in practice that this was not the case. In doing so, he is giving up an approach that is still considered a fine art of foreign policy in Germany today: that you have to “involve” countries with which you have problems so that in the end they become like us.



The new Foreign Minister Antony Blinken

:



Image: AP





Looked at soberly, Trump’s foreign policy wasn’t quite as much Trump as the excited public debate often suggested, but rather a lot of America. The last major Western power is adjusting to the new world order, and that means above all a growing rivalry with China.

Basically, the strategic consequences of China’s rise have been an issue that has preoccupied American governments since the end of the Cold War. Only in Germany was little interested in it. German foreign policy is still largely foreign trade policy, occasionally supplemented by human rights issues and, more recently, climate protection.

That is not enough to survive in the new multipolar world in the long term. Under significant German influence, the EU concluded an investment agreement with China at the end of last year, although Biden’s designated security advisor asked for an agreement. What’s that supposed to be? An alliance with China? Against America? An independent European position of power?

Many people in Berlin probably don’t even think about such questions because our country hasn’t had a strategic compass for a long time. We don’t like how the world has changed, so we like to ignore the fact that it is again strongly determined by power politics.

The classic doctrine would recommend a middle power like Germany to first ensure that it is not so dependent on others, especially not in defense. And one should choose one’s allies wisely. Not every market is a good partner; if you are looking for a friend, you will always find an opponent.