NATO | Riikka Purra from basic Finns announces that she supports Finland’s NATO membership

Basic Finns chairman Riikka Purra declares its support for Finland’s NATO membership.

“I support Finland’s NATO membership and support the state leadership in promoting membership. I do not see NATO membership as an automatic wiper of our problems, but as a desired part of Finland’s security and defense policy palette, ”Purra said in a press release published on Tuesday.

“I see the benefits of the Defense Alliance, especially in terms of prevention and deterrence.”

Purra says he has previously thought that Finland should not join the military alliance. According to him, the NATO option and the balancing relationship with Russia seemed to sufficiently guarantee Finland’s security. However, after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, “not only the European security order but also the whole foundation of relations between Finland and Russia crumbled,” says Purra.

“It’s about Ukraine, but everyone knows that it could be Finland.”

Bite says it recognizes the threats to the NATO membership process, which could be Russia’s political pressure and even more serious action. For him, however, they cannot be avoided by not applying.

According to Purra, the Basic Finns’ parliamentary group will be outlining its own position on NATO membership in the coming days. He said earlier that, according to a basic Finnish membership survey, more than 63 percent of party members who responded are in favor of applying for NATO membership.

