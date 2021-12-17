NATO expressed its readiness to build confidence and a constitutive dialogue with Russia, provided that Moscow takes concrete measures to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the alliance at the official website…

According to the organization, NATO is aware of Russia’s latest proposals on European security.

If Russia takes concrete steps to reduce tensions, we are ready to work on strengthening confidence-building measures North Atlantic Council statement on the situation in and around Ukraine

The alliance noted that the dialogue should be conducted on the basis of reciprocity, taking into account the concerns of the North Atlantic bloc about Russia’s actions. Moreover, it should be held in consultation with NATO’s “European partners”. In addition, the international organization stressed that they would be glad to welcome Moscow at the meeting of the Russia-NATO Council.

The same document states that Russia should not interfere in NATO’s dialogue with Ukraine, since the relations between these two sides concern only themselves. “We are committed to the right of all countries to determine their future, their foreign policy without external interference. Relations between NATO and Ukraine concern exclusively Ukraine itself and the thirty states of the alliance, ”they called. The statement notes that “any attack on Ukraine will have large-scale consequences,” and “will have to pay a high price for it.”

Thorny path

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the republic, Dmitry Kuleba, said that the North Atlantic Alliance refused to name Ukraine the year of its entry into NATO. The Foreign Minister commented on the results of the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels and noted that the only drawback of their talks was the lack of an answer to the Ukrainian leader’s question about the date of the country’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance.

On December 16, at a meeting with Stoltenberg, the President of Ukraine said that it was Russia’s actions in 2014 that pushed Kiev to join NATO. According to Zelensky, the outbreak of the military conflict in Donbass and Russia’s “occupation” of Crimea resulted in a significant increase in the number of supporters of Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance among the residents of the republic. “In principle, I believe that today Russia, it is she who is paving the difficult path of Ukraine to NATO,” the President noted.

The head of state also called Ukraine a NATO outpost and stressed that if the republic’s army does not withstand the war with Russia, then the North Atlantic Alliance “will owe all its countries.” At the same time, he predicted that a full-scale Russian-Ukrainian military conflict would result in “millions of victims.”

The NATO Secretary General, in turn, noted that NATO continues to expand and does not plan to stop there even despite the objections of Russia, Brussels also does not deny the possibility of including Kiev in the alliance. Stoltenberg recalled that the alliance has already accepted Montenegro and North Macedonia into its membership, despite Moscow’s protests.

Security guarantees

The Russian authorities are strongly opposed to the inclusion of Ukraine in NATO and the further expansion of the alliance to the east. Moscow is demanding security guarantees and is ready to immediately hold consultations with NATO representatives on neutral territory.

According to the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will take part in the negotiations from the Russian side. “He will be ready at any time to fly to any neutral country to start negotiations,” he stressed.

Peskov noted that on Thursday Moscow informed Washington of its readiness to hold consultations: the corresponding explanations were conveyed by the aide to the President of Russia Yuri Ushakov to the adviser to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan on diplomatic channels.

Ryabkov also warned that if the US and NATO countries do not respond to Moscow’s demands for security guarantees, this will lead to a new round of confrontation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also spoke about guarantees of NATO’s eastward expansion during a conversation with American leader Joe Biden. The Russian president told Biden that NATO was making dangerous attempts to reclaim Ukrainian territory, and Moscow needed guarantees. However, as it was reported later in the White House, the US President did not begin to make Putin commitments that Ukraine would remain outside the alliance. He said that no one has the right to dictate to NATO who should not be admitted to a military bloc. Biden assured Putin that if the situation in Ukraine escalated, the United States would strengthen NATO’s eastern flank.