The ministry assures that Finland is committed to ensuring that the country’s defense spending is at least two percent of the gross domestic product.

Retired according to the general, Finland’s defense spending should not exceed two percent of gross domestic product (GDP) despite NATO membership.

NATO’s goal is for its member countries to spend two percent of their GDP on defense. Brigadier General EVP Juha Pyykönen does not consider the two percent target to be a particularly healthy calculation basis.

“It’s a NATO recommendation, and not many other countries meet it either. When we have a cost-effective system, it is our merit. We shouldn’t be penalized for it so that we have to pay more artificially,” says Pyykönen.

By cost efficiency, Pyykönen refers to the conscription model, which produces a large reserve cheaply compared to a professional army. The parliament’s finance committee would also emphasize the cost-effectiveness of the system when evaluating the goal.

Defense spending have increased in Finland by more than two percent due to fighter and corvette acquisitions and additional investments following the war in Ukraine. However, without new measures, the share is estimated to fall below the limit again starting in 2026, as large acquisitions fall behind.

Pyykönen, however, likes the latest investments in defense. He participated in his time Jyrki Katainen (kok) to implement the defense force reform ordered by the government, i.e. to reduce the army.

“The fact that funding is now given to the Defense Forces is not new money, but money that was taken away at the time and is now being given back,” he says.

Ministry of Defence considers that Finland should maintain a level of at least two percent in the future as well.

Director of the Ministry’s NATO office Karoliina Honkanen says that Finland, as a future member country, is committed to this goal.

“The security situation in Europe and Finland is more serious than ever since the Cold War. This requires taking care of one’s own defense ability,” says Honkanen.

The two percent goal was outlined for the first time at the state leadership level at the Wales summit in 2014, partly as a reaction to the annexation of Crimea. Honkanen considers the policy to be meaningful, because since it was set, the combined defense spending of NATO countries has increased for eight years straight.

A ten-year review period was agreed for the Welsh target. That is why it has been considered possible that the goal could be renewed at the Vilnius summit this summer.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Mikko Savola (Centre) told Helsingin Sanomat that the future government must aim to achieve two percent in the future.