NATO | Researcher: Hungary’s blocking of Finland’s NATO membership is “school bullying” led by Orbán

Generals and colonels who are distrusted by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party are being dismissed from the armed forces. According to the researcher, Hungary is distancing itself from NATO and getting closer to Turkey.

Hungarian the long-continued delay in the confirmation of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership is due to the docent of the University of Turku Heino Nyyssönen in the opinion of teasing, with which the prime minister Viktor Orbán tries to point out Finland that the country has treated Hungary critically in the past regarding its rule of law development.

Recently, media attention in Finland and especially in Sweden has focused on how to get Turkey to accept the two countries’ membership applications. At the same time, the Hungarian decision is still waiting to be made, even though the Hungarian government could have made a quick decision long ago.

University of Turku docent Heino Nyyssönen

“I haven’t seen any kind of rational reason for this, but rather Orbán wants to give Finns some kind of glimpse here. I’ve even talked about school bullying,” says Nyyssönen.

Docent and researcher at the Aleksanteri Institute of the University of Helsinki Katalin Miklóssy on the other hand, thinks that the delay is an indication of how “really freezing” relations are between Hungary and Finland. However, in his opinion, neither Finland nor Sweden have treated Hungary more critically in the EU than other countries.

Katalin Miklóssy, docent and researcher at the Aleksanteri Institute of the University of Helsinki

In Miklóssy’s opinion, the main reason for the delay is that Orbán is looking at several directions and actors at the same time.

“The root cause is this Russia card, Hungary’s own national interests in relation to the EU and then Turkey,” says Miklóssy.

On the Russia card, Miklóssy means Orbán sympathetic relations with the Russian president to Vladimir Putin. On the other hand, Hungary has had disputes with the EU about the rule of law and corruption for years, and Turkey is a country with which Hungary wants to maintain good relations, for example for the development of the armed forces.

Each of the researchers are of the opinion that Hungary’s decision in the case is solely in Orbán’s hands.

“It all depends on whether Orbán wants it or not,” says Miklóssy.

Nyyssönen reminds that the Fidesz party led by Orbán has a majority in the parliament, and the Hungarian opposition has already been ready to confirm Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership on a couple of occasions.

The Hungarian government has always promised ratifications with a new schedule: in September, October, by the end of 2022, in January, February…

“According to my understanding, Hungary’s ratification will be completed during December,” stated the foreign minister, for example Pekka Haavisto (green) in early November.

It has now been promised that the matter will be discussed on February 20 in the Hungarian Parliament.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Nyyssönen says of the ratification.

According to Miklóssy, Fidesz’s power in Hungary is so absolute that the party could complete the ratifications in an hour.

“A bit like how Turkey milks armaments from the United States, Hungary uses this card to push as many interests as possible. And then Hungary blinks a little behind Turkey, because Turkey is more important to Hungary than Finland or Sweden,” says Miklóssy.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (front center) at the opening session of the new parliament in Budapest in May. Fidesz, together with the support party KDNP, won 68 percent of the parliamentary seats.

in Hungary was reported at the end of last week, that the country would be dismissing hundreds of officers from the armed forces, even colonels and generals. According to Nyyssönen, the news tells about how today’s Hungary has learned to hear about “dictation politics coming from above at short notice”.

According to critical speculations presented in Hungary, a political purge is underway in the country to get rid of officers who are too pro-NATO. The Ministry of Defense, on the other hand, has justified dismissals through retirement with the modernization of the armed forces.

“The way this has been done does not remove suspicions of political purges,” says Nyyssönen.

In Miklóssy’s opinion, the dismissals of the officer corps are to some extent part of the reform of the armed forces that began in 2016, which began to accelerate after Russia launched its major attack on Ukraine last year.

According to him, it is true that the officer corps has people with no language skills and outdated skills, and in that sense it is part of a project to modernize the personnel just like the equipment.

But, according to Miklóssy, the main reason for firing top officers, such as generals, is that Orbán wants to distance himself from NATO and ensure that the top leadership of the armed forces is loyal to the Fidesz party.

“Päällystö has already been in the leadership of the army in the 1990s and 2000s during the time of the left-liberal government. They are not trusted politically,” says Miklóssy.

According to Miklóssy, Fidesz is also trying to ensure that if the armed forces are needed one day to quell anti-government demonstrations, they would be ready to take orders. Demonstrations could start, for example, from dissatisfaction with high prices. In December, Hungary’s annual inflation jumped to 24.5 percent.

In Miklóssy’s opinion, when cleaning up the armed forces, Hungary is taking “another step forward towards dictatorship”, as it has done a few times during Orbán’s reign, which began in 2010.

“Let’s make sure that the violence machine is absolutely loyal to Fidesz. It’s amazing that this is an EU country. Like Sleeping Beauty, the EU has woken up to this after 12 years of sleep. I woke up to a Hungary that can no longer be significantly influenced from the outside,” says Miklóssy.

in Hungary a so-called national consultation was recently held, the result of which claimed that 97 percent of the people would oppose EU sanctions against Russia.

Both of the researchers consider the consultation to be a theater in which they try to feed the people the Fidesz party’s worldview and justify a Russian policy that differs from other EU and NATO countries. Only a small part of the population answers the introductory questions in the consultations.

“These are just fooling around and remind us of something from the Soviet Union,” says docent Nyyssönen.

According to Miklóssy, what is also special about Hungarian politics is that the country continues to buy Russian energy and refuses to send military aid to Ukraine.

“In every turn, behind it is also the fact that Hungary is already preparing for the post-war era. Hungary tries to maintain as good relations with Russia as possible and then it would be in an advantageous position after the war. Orbán sees it as a long-term development,” says Miklóssy.

Russia may one day also fondly remember those NATO countries that stood in the way of Finland and Sweden’s membership.